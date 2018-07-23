0 ‘Wicked Tuna' reality star Nicholas ‘Duffy' Fudge dies unexpectedly at 28

“Wicked Tuna” reality TV star Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge died unexpectedly last week, according to the show and officials with its network, the National Geographic Channel.

The cause of death for the 28-year-old Fudge, who was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing boat, Pinwheel, was not released.

.@NatGeoChannel and @Pilgrim_Studios were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge passed away this week. Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss. pic.twitter.com/Cw8Q8JKQHn — Wicked Tuna (@WickedTuna) July 23, 2018

In a statement posted on Twitter, officials with the reality TV show, which follows Gloucester-based fishing vessels as they try to catch highly sought-after and valuable bluefin tuna, confirmed Fudge passed away last Thursday.

“We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss,” the statement said.

Show officials announced Duffy’s death on an episode that aired Sunday and held a moment of silence on “Wicked Tuna’s” Twitter page.

As a memorial for Duffy, we will be having a moment of silence on our Twitter during tonight’s episode. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/CW1RIHTHrY — Wicked Tuna (@WickedTuna) July 23, 2018

Fudge was born in Topsfield, Massachusetts, but grew up in Greenland, New Hampshire, according to his obituary.

He was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and loved sports, including fishing, hockey, snowboarding and surfing.

He was hired by “Wicked Tuna” after becoming one of the best sports fishermen in the country, his obituary said.

Showing a little bit of humor, his obituary said the fisherman had moved on to the next life.

“Nick now begins his next adventure to locate his missing cell phones, ID’s, and credit cards.”

I’m sorry to the entire family of @WickedTuna and @PinWheelFV as well as Duffy immediate family for his sudden loss. Sad times. Prayers for all.@tjHOTTUNA @PissahTunaPaul @CaptMarciano @TunaDotCom — Hurricane Force (@HurricaneForce1) July 23, 2018

Rye Harbor has been quiet since Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge of @WickedTuna suddenly passed away last week. Greenland police are investigating the cause, but local fishermen say he may have been the victim of decompression sickness, also known as “the bends.” pic.twitter.com/uh2Tg7Ceha — Kimberley Haas (@KimberleyHaas) July 23, 2018

Prayers for Duffys family and all of the Northern boats and their mates #HEARTBREAKING #WickedTuna #wickedtunaobx #tooshort — F/V Doghouse OBX (@DoghouseFVOBX) July 23, 2018

