Wendy's worker fired after calling customer ‘Chubby' on receipt

GASTONIA, N.C. - An employee at a North Carolina Wendy’s who called a customer “Chubby” on a receipt has been fired.
Officials with the Carolina Restaurant Group Inc. apologized to customer Jimmy Shue and fired the employee, who has not been identified.
Shue went to the restaurant earlier this month and ordered two sandwiches. He said he provided his name “clear as day.” However, he noticed the name “Chubby” was written on the receipt.
Another employee called out the name on the receipt when the order was ready, prompting laughter from people dining at the restaurant.
Shue, embarrassed, left the restaurant and contacted Wendy’s corporate.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
