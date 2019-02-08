Wells Fargo reports outages to online, mobile banking apps

SAN FRANCISCO - Customers attempting to access their Wells Fargo accounts online were frustrated Thursday as the banking giant experienced outages in online and mobile app services, KPIX reported.
According to the bank’s social media accounts, the outage was reported just after 6 a.m. PT.
According to a tweet, Wells Fargo attributed the outage to a “power shutdown at one of our facilities, initiated after smoke was detected following routine maintenance.”
We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.— Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019
We’re experiencing system issues due to a power shutdown at one of our facilities, initiated after smoke was detected following routine maintenance. We’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.— Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019
The bank apologized to customers on its social media platforms, and service was restored by Thursday evening. In another tweet, Wells Fargo said the glitch was not caused by “any cybersecurity event.”
Channel 2's Linda Stouffer tweeted about the issue Friday morning, and dozens of customers responded about the troubles they were still experiencing.
Hey #WellsFargo customers- any more trouble this morning?— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) February 8, 2019
A similar issue to the bank’s online services occurred Feb. 1, with Wells Fargo blaming “system issues,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
