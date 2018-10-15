PANAMA CITY, Fla. - In the wake of Hurricane Michael, Waffle House opened a food truck in Panama CIty, Florida, to distribute free food to the victims of the storm.
The restaurant chain posted the news on its Twitter feed Monday.
The food truck wa set up at 631 W. 15th St. in Panama City, Waffle House tweeted. Food was available at the truck until 6 p.m. local time.
Waffle House used the #ScatteredSmotheredandRecover hashtag in its tweet.
The company included a photograph of the food truck set up below a damaged Waffle House sign.
The previous address is incorrect. Our food truck is at 631 W 15th St. We are giving out free food curbside until 6pm. #ScatteredSmotheredandRecover pic.twitter.com/CVDZVzwH2B— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) October 15, 2018
