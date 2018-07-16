  • Trump-Putin summit: What people are saying about Trump's comments

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Response to President Donald Trump’s comment at the Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin that he doubted Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was swift and pointed Monday.

    Reaction ranged from CNN anchor Anderson Cooper calling the president’s performance “disgraceful” to retiring Republican Rep. Darrell Issa (California) defending the president’s comments.

    Trump and Putin “spent a great deal of time” discussing allegations of Russian election meddling as they met for several hours Monday, the U.S. president said. 

    Trump resisted when asked Monday to condemn Russian meddling in the election, instead complaining about a Democratic National Committee computer server and Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. 

    “They said they think it’s Russia; I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said. 

    “I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia that was responsible for the election hacking. “I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

    Here are some of the comments made just after the summit ended.

