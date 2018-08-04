0 Trump takes shot at LeBron James on Twitter

President Donald Trump attempted a slam-dunk Friday night on NBA icon LeBron James, taking a swipe at the intelligence of the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Referencing an interview CNN’s Don Lemon did with James about the I Promise School for at-risk students, the president tweeted that James “was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon.”

“He made LeBron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” Trump tweeted, making a reference to NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Lemon did the interview with James on Monday, when the NBA all-star launched the elementary school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

“Sports has never been something that divides people," James said to Lemon. "It's always been something that brings someone together."

However, James said he believed Trump was “using sports to kind of divide us.” Lemon asked James what he would say to the president if he was sitting in front of him.

“I wouldn’t sit across from him,” James said. “I’d sit across from Barack (Obama), though.”

The ball has been in James’ court before. In September he called Trump a “bum” for rescinding his White House invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

"Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!" James tweeted at the time.

James had not responded to Trump’s tweet as of early Saturday.

