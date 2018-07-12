  • Tom Petty new single ‘Have a Little Soul' released ahead of highly anticipated box set

    Tom Petty’s first posthumous single has arrived.

    “Have A Little Soul,” a previously unreleased recording from 1982, marks the first release of Petty’s music since the artist’s death in October 2017 at age 66.

    The single will be part of “An American Treasure,” a highly anticipated box set containing dozens of Petty’s unreleased recordings, deep tracks, alternate versions of classic songs and live performances.

    “An American Treasure will be released Sept. 28.

    According to the artist’s website, Tom Petty’s daughter, Adria Petty, and wife, Dana Petty, are leading the project, along with Petty’s bandmates of 45 years -- Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, along with studio collaborator Ryan Ulyate.

