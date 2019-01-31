0 This 2-year-old is America's youngest Mensa member

FRISCO, Texas - Think you’re smart? Trying matching wits with a 2-year-old.

We’re not talking about terrible twos, either. Zayn Riyas, of Frisco, Texas, is terrific. He is 2 years, 11 months old -- and according to American Mensa, he is the youngest Mensa member currently in the United States, WFAA reported.

According to its website, Mensa describes itself as a high IQ organization that provides a forum for intellectual exchange among its members.

Zayn began reading when he was 13 months old, and the first word he read was “car,” WFAA reported.

This is one inquisitive child.

"He asks lots and lots of questions, especially when we're driving in a car," Zayn’s father, Mohamed Riyas Ali Farook, told the television station. "He points at things and says, 'What is that? Why is it happening?'"

A pediatrician recommended that Zayn get tested, and the boy’s IQ was 142, WFAA reported. The average human scores between 90 and 110.

"It was a dream," Farook said of Zayn qualifying for Mensa. "We did not actually believe it actually when it happened."

"He's one of three aged 3 and under and one of 56 members aged 5 and under," Charles Brown, of American Mensa, told WFAA. "That's out of 50,000 members."

Zayn can read and place every country on the map, the television station reported.

Despite Zayn’s gift, Brown cautioned that high intelligence at a young age is not necessarily an advantage.

"Being the smartest kid in the room is not as easy as it sounds,” Brown told WFAA.

Especially when you’re about to turn 3.

