Hopefully you haven’t done all of your holiday shopping yet. Safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., has released its list of the top 10 dangerous toys.
This is the 46th year for the group’s list of toys you may not want to see under the tree during the holidays, The Associated Press reported.
This year, W.A.T.C.H. says the toys on the list have either choking, eye or other safety hazards. The group encourages parents to shop “defensively” and not just look at a trusted brand or retailer, according to the AP.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll has a removable tutu and headband that could be choking hazards.
- VTech’s Zoo Jamz Xylophone has a mallet that could also be a choking hazard.
- Nerf Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster guns fire soft discs that have a potential for eye injuries.
- Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket sends foam-tipped rockets 200 feet in the air and poses eye, face and other impact injury dangers.
- Cutting fruit set includes a rigid plastic knife and has the potential for puncture and blunt force injuries.
- Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lights pose ingestion hazards and potential battery leakage hazard.
- Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade has the potential for blunt force and eye injuries.
- NICI Wonderland Doll: MiniClara the Ballerina has a potential for choking injuries because of the kitten accessory.
- Chien A Promener Pull Along Dog has the potential for entanglement and strangulation injuries.
- Marvel Black Panther Claw has a potential for eye and facial injuries.
The claw comes with a warning not to hit or swing at people, but the group said that the warning is not enough.
“When you call it a slash claw, there’s likely one thing a child is going to do with that claw,” James Swartz, the director of W.A.T.C.H. said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}