0 Texas fisherman reels in 14-foot hammerhead shark

PADRE ISLAND, Texas - A man who went fishing Saturday off Texas' Padre Island made a catch he said he's "only dreamed about" – a 14-foot hammerhead shark.

According to KSAT, Robstown fisherman Poco Cedillo, who caught the shark at the Padre Island National Seashore, shared the story of his "catch of multiple lifetimes" in a now-viral post on the South Texas Fishing Association's Facebook page.

Our amigo Poco Cedillo with a catch of a lifetime 14ft hammerhead shark! #stxfa Well here is the story of my shark... Posted by South Texas Fishing Association on Sunday, July 15, 2018

Cedillo wrote that he spent an hour and 15 minutes reeling in the hammerhead, "which is beast mode for a shark that big."

"While leadering it we noticed she was very tired, so we quickly took pics, got a length measurement, took the hook out and did all we could to get her released," the post read. "All that only took around 3-5 min while it still in plenty deep water. At the time we didn’t bother getting a girth, fork length or even tried tagging her. Our main focus was to get her released quickly. Well after 30-40 min of us holding her up into the current in 3-4’ of water we were faced with accepting the fact that she was done. We were so tired, shark rashed and disappointed that it sucked the excitement right out of us for a while."

Because the hammerhead appeared to be dying, Cedillo said he and the other fishermen did "everything we could to save the meat," which they donated.

Cedillo said the shark had a fork length of 135 inches and a 78-inch girth.

