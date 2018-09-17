Teen finds purse stuffed with $10k, gives it to police

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A California teen is being lauded for doing the right thing.
Rhami Zeini, 16, was going home after school last week when he saw a black purse in the middle of a road, KCOY reported.
Instead of ignoring the purse, he grabbed it and looked for any identification that would tell him who owned the bag. He also found it stuffed with cash to the tune of $10,000.
He took the purse to police after speaking with his parents.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
“To me, I figured this is the right thing to do if I take it and find whoever’s purse it was because if the roles were reversed and I had lost something with a significant sum of money inside, I know I would want it back for sure,” Zeini told KCOY.
Police were able to track down the owner of the purse.
For Zeini’s troubles and honesty, she gave him a $100 reward, KCOY reported.
Sheriff’s deputies say that the woman was going on a hike and left her purse on the roof of her car and drove away, KCOY reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}