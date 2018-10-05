Suge Knight sentenced to 28 years in prison for hit-and-run death

LOS ANGELES - Suge Knight, a record producer, rap mogul and music executive, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in 2015, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Judge Ronald S. Coen addressed the family of victim Terry Carter before sentencing Knight.
“If it hasn’t been said to you by anyone else, let me tell you that my heart goes out you,” he said, according to the LA Times.
Best known as the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records, Knight, whose birth name is Marion Knight, was seen on a surveillance camera at Tam’s Burgers in Compton, California, when the hit-and-run occurred Jan. 29, 2015. In the video, Knight backs up his red Ford Raptor 150 over one man, Cle “Bone” Sloan, driving forward and hitting Sloan again before fatally hitting Carter and driving off.
The incident occurred while filming a commercial for “Straight Outta Compton.”
Sloan survived and refused to testify against Knight in the case.
Knight, 53, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, avoiding a murder trial and potential life sentence, NBC News reported. Before he pleaded no contest in September, he claimed self-defense.
Knight and prosecutors struck a deal to have two pending cases against the hip-hop figure dropped -- charges for threatening “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray and for a 2014 robbery.
