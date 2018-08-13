Steelers fan in uniform sneaks onto practice field to challenge Antonio Brown

LATROBE, Pa. - Pittsburgh Steelers training camp took a bizarre turn Saturday when a man made his way onto the practice field with the apparent intention of challenging superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown.
In a video posted to social media, team staff can be seen ushering the man off the field behind Brown, who can be heard saying, “My boy said he ain’t embarrassing himself at all; he wanna check me. Let him check me real quick.”
Random guy came to Steelers practice and said he wanted to cover @AB84 pic.twitter.com/2uXR4t1LVU— theOvision. . AuRA ™ (@Truth_305) August 11, 2018
The man, wearing a black and yellow uniform that isn’t Steelers issue, wore No. 43 – the number worn by former Steelers defensive icon Troy Polamalu.
It wasn’t immediately clear who the man was or how he got onto the field.
