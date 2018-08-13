  • Steelers fan in uniform sneaks onto practice field to challenge Antonio Brown

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    LATROBE, Pa. - Pittsburgh Steelers training camp took a bizarre turn Saturday when a man made his way onto the practice field with the apparent intention of challenging superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown.

    >> Watch the news report here

    In a video posted to social media, team staff can be seen ushering the man off the field behind Brown, who can be heard saying, “My boy said he ain’t embarrassing himself at all; he wanna check me. Let him check me real quick.”

    TRENDING STORIES:

    >> Watch the clip here

    The man, wearing a black and yellow uniform that isn’t Steelers issue, wore No. 43 – the number worn by former Steelers defensive icon Troy Polamalu.

    >> Read more trending news 

    It wasn’t immediately clear who the man was or how he got onto the field.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories