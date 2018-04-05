0 ‘Spyro' video game trilogy coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One

After much speculation in the video game world, fans of the Spyro the Dragon PlayStation series can rejoice.

Activision confirmed the release of the revamped “Spyro Reignited Trilogy” after images of the video game on the PlayStation 4 platform leaked early.

The new trilogy was revamped and made fresh for the latest gaming platforms. Although the original 1998, 1999 and 2000 versions were only on the PlayStation platform, “Reignited Trilogy” will be on the PS4 and Xbox One.

The revamp comes after the success of Activision’s remastered trilogy of three Crash Bandicoot games, released in the form of “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” in June 2017.

“We’re deeply passionate about staying true to the legacy of the original three Spyro games with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy,” said Paul Yan, chief creative officer at Toys For Bob. “We’ve poured a lot of love into making the personalities and worlds feel just like fans remember them, while also keeping the game collection surprisingly fresh with lush, high definition detail. We’re bringing back the Spyro we all fell in love with 20 years ago.”

Voice actor Tom Kenny, who originally voiced Spyro, came back for the revamp. The soundtrack to each game was remastered as well.

“The designs of the worlds and characters have been elevated with loving detail to give them a whole new life, and updates to many of the core gameplay systems (like analog stick camera control, an auto-save system, more fast-travel options, etc.), will provide the quality-of-life improvements that you expect in 2018,” Toby Schadt, design director at Toys for Bob, told Xbox Wire.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy will be in stores Sept. 21 and is currently available for pre-order on PS4 and Xbox One.

