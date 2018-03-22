  • See Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's official wedding invitation

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Kensington Palace has revealed the invitations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

    People reported that the invitations for the ceremony were unveiled Thursday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The intricate invitations were printed through the process of die stamping on a 1930s machine by Lottie Small, the palace said. Small recently completed an apprenticeship at Barnard and Westwood, a printing and bookbinding company in London. The company has made royal invitations since 1985.

    “The invitations follow many years of royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood,” the palace said. “They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.”

    The wedding of Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, will be at St. George’s Chapel. The invitation is for the ceremony and the lunch reception at St. George’s Hall, the latter of which will being given by Queen Elizabeth. The palace said that later that evening the 200 guests will go to a reception by Prince Charles.

    Prince Harry and Markle will be married May 19.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    See Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's official wedding invitation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Protesters delay start of NBA game over fatal shooting by Sacramento police

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida girl says she should be allowed to play on boys' flag football team

  • Headline Goes Here

    Senate approves $1.3 trillion spending bill

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee woman allegedly opens fire on woman in church parking lot