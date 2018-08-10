Seattle nightclub allowed date-rape drugs in club, had ‘in-house' dealers, police say

SEATTLE - Twelve people were arrested and hundreds of drugs were seized after an undercover narcotics investigation at Foundation Nightclub in Seattle, police said.
Foundation Nightclub allegedly had several in-house drug dealers, who were allowed to bypass club security and sell inside the venue, KIRO reported.
“Management (of Foundation Nightclub) was aware of the drug dealing,” Seattle police said.
A drug dealer at the nightclub coached undercover Seattle police officers on how to dose women with date-rape drugs, police said.
The dealer also bragged about his close relationship with the club’s owner.
>> PHOTOS: Police seize date-rape drug, guns, narcotics after Seattle nightclub investigation
“Law enforcement officials began investigating Foundation in March 2018 after receiving reports of drug trafficking inside the club, as well as ongoing concerns city-wide about overdoses and sexual assaults associated with drugs like GHB,” police said in Thursday’s release.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police said during their operation, they purchased cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and GHB inside or near the nightclub.
From the Seattle police release: “On Wednesday, SPD’s narcotics unit and HSI served warrants at several locations and seized 829 grams of cocaine, over 1,000 grams of MDMA, 400 ecstasy pills, 800 Xanax pills, 190 grams of ketamine, 13 grams of DMT, 176 grams of GHB, 1200 Molly capsules, and additional prescription drugs, as well as two handguns and more than $60,000 in cash.”
After the investigation, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board issued an emergency suspension of Foundation Nightclub’s liquor license.
Police seize date-rape drug, guns, other narcotics after undercover investigation at Belltown nightclub.https://t.co/0Asx4AGoQu— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}