School trying GoFundMe page to help settle students' lunch debt

A school in Minnesota is trying to pay off students’ lunch debt by reaching out to complete strangers for help.
St. Paul City School leaders are looking at GoFundMe to come up with the lunch money that the students themselves couldn’t, KARE reported.
A majority of the school’s student population qualifies for either free or reduced lunches, but some either haven’t applied or don’t qualify for the program.
Starting next week, students who have accumulated a negative lunch balance will get cheese sandwiches until the balance is paid in full, KARE reported.
Fundraiser organizers wanted to raise $10,000 and as of Friday, they were less than $2,000 from the goal in four days.
