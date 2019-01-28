Recall alert: FDA recalls peaches, nectarines, plums sold at Walmart, Aldi, Costco

The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of peaches, nectarines and plums sold in more than a dozen states.
The fruit could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to a FDA press release.
The fruit was distributed by Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York.
The recall covers 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums.
FDA officials said the fruit was sold at the following stores in selected states:
- Aldi in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia. The store sold nectarines, peaches and plums.
- Costco in California sold nectarines.
- Fairway Market in New York sold nectarines and peaches.
- Hannaford in Maine sold peaches.
- Market Basket in Massachusetts sold nectarines and peaches.
- Walmart sold nectarines in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. The store sold peaches in Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The peaches and nectarines were sold as bulk produce with the PLU sticker 4044, 3035 or 4378 with Chile as the country of origin. At Aldi, the fruit was sold in a 2 pound bag under the brand of Rio Duero with EAN numbers 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304. Costco sold the nectarines in 4 pound plastic clamshells under the Rio Duero brand with an EAN number 7804650090212.
Consumers who purchased the recalled fruit are being told to return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund. Those with questions can email the company at compliance@jacvandenberg.com.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
