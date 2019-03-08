0 Rapper Kodak Black helps woman whose car flipped on road

Rapper Kodak Black stopped to check on the driver of a car that had flipped over onto its side on a South Florida road Wednesday night — and the incident was recorded live on his Instagram Live account, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper, who is from Pompano Beach, stopped his vehicle on the side of the road after he saw a car flipped on its side, WTVJ reported.

Black noted the irony of the car’s radio playing his latest hit, “Zeze,” as he exited his vehicle to check on the woman, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“Y’all see this (expletive), man? And they’re playing my music on the radio. Damn, dog! Somebody just flipped over, dog! Look at this lady, man,” the rapper, who was born Dieuson Octave but has legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri, can be heard saying on the video.

“You all right? You OK? Want me to help you?" Black asked as he approached the woman, WTVJ reported. The woman, who was poking her head out of the flipped vehicle’s window, recognized the rapper as he approached the car.

"Yeah, I’m Kodak," Black said in the video.

The woman told the rapper not to call 911, but Black and another woman insisted, WTVJ reported. Black, however, did not stay at the scene, leaving after he believed the situation was under control, the television station reported.

"I just wanted to see that you were straight and pull you out (of) the car," Black said as he walked back to his vehicle. “God bless you."

