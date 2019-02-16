Rapper known for hit song with Drake wanted on multiple charges, police say

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A well-known Memphis rapper is facing drug, gun and theft charges in Shelby County, Tennessee.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office Deputies say James Baker, 22, better known as BlocBoy JB is wanted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and theft of property, according to SCSO.
BlocBoy JB is widely known for his hit song with Drake "Look Alive."
He is also one of several rappers who sued popular video game "Fortnite" last month, saying the game is using his "Shoot" dance without permission or compensation.
Baker said the "Fortnite" ''Hype" dance, one of many "emotes" players can purchase for characters, is identical to his dance.
