Prince Louis christening date announced

We now know when we’ll get our next official glimpse of Prince Louis.

He will be christened on July 9 at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace, London, the royal family announced Wednesday. It is the same location where Louis’ older brother, Prince George was christened.

Their sister, Princess Charlotte, was baptized at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, the BBC reported.

Prince Louis’ full name is Louis Arthur Charles and his christening will be presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the BBC reported.

There has been no announcement of who the family has chosen for Louis’ godparents, but the list of names is expected to be released the morning of the ceremony.

It is expected that Prince Louis will wear the same christening gown worn by his siblings, which is a copy of the gown worn by Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter. The original was made in 1841 and was used until 2004, the BBC reported.

The water for the baptism comes from the Jordan River, where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, the BBC reported.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, welcomed their third child on April 23, weeks before the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19. William and Kate attended the wedding with George and Charlotte, but Louis was at the ceremony.

