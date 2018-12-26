Postage hike: Price of stamps, shipping to go up in 2019

If you have to resupply your postage stash, you may want to get to the post office before next month.
The cost of a Forever stamp could go up a nickel starting in late January, USA Today reported.
The U.S. Postal Service proposed the changes in October and if approved, the cost of a Forever stamp will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents. That’s the largest increase in stamp costs since 1991, according to USA Today.
But while the first-class stamps will be more expensive, the USPS says it will lower the price per additional ounce for letters, decreasing from 21 cents to 15 cents, according to the price breakdown from the USPS.
It will also get more expensive to ship items. Priority Mail flat rate prices will increase. A medium flat rate box that currently ships for $13.65 will cost $14.35 next year.
The new prices go into effect on Jan. 27 if the Postal Regulatory Commission approves them, according to post office officials.
