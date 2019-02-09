Police: Woman smashes window with bat after restaurant runs out of beef patties

NEW YORK - New York police are searching for a woman who they say smashed the window of a Bronx restaurant after employees told her they were out of beef patties.
On Jan. 15, an unknown woman entered the Back Home Restaurant in New York City’s Bronx neighborhood and ordered a beef patty, the New York Police Department told local media. An employee told the woman the restaurant was out of beef patties. The woman reportedly became angry and left in a huff, WPIX-TV reported.
Police said the woman returned a short time later with a bat and smashed the restaurant’s glass door and one of its windows before fleeing. Restaurant surveillance video recorded the incident.
No one was hurt. Police are still searching for the woman.
