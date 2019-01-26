Police: Man arrested after climbing on woman's car, smashing windshield on video

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A California man was arrested Friday in connection with a road rage attack that included damaging the victim’s car by shattering her windshield with two punches, KTLA reported.
Joshua Robert Dalton, 28, of Anaheim, was charged with felony vandalism and is being held in the Anaheim Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 bail, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.
The incident was caught on cellphone video by one of the daughters of the victim, KCAL reported.
The victim, Veneranda Alvarez, 34, told police she noticed a white Jeep Liberty following her and driving erratically on an Anaheim street, according to the Anaheim Police Department.
The driver of the Jeep cut in front of the victim’s vehicle and forced her to stop, police said. The driver, identified by police as Dalton, got out of his vehicle, climbed on the hood of Alvarez’s car and smashed his fist into her front windshield, the Anaheim Police Department said.
Investigators said tips from the public led them to Dalton, KTLA reported. The license plate number of the Jeep was also captured in cellphone video of the incident, the television station reported.
There were no injuries from the incident, police said. Damage to Alvarez’s car is estimated at $1,200, police said.
