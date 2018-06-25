Police K-9 shows off lifesaving skills, dog demonstrates CPR on handler

A police dog in Spain showed he’s ready to save lives at a moment's notice.
His name is Poncho and during a demonstration session, he showed how he can perform a dog version of cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
During the demonstration, Poncho’s handler pretended to have a medical emergency and collapsed. Poncho, sporting a vest with a blue emergency light strapped on it, literally jumped into action, .
The dog ran over and started jumping on the officer’s chest. He then put his head on the officer’s neck -- a move that looked as if Pancho could be checking for a pulse.
The video of the demonstration was posted to Instagram by the Madrid Police Department.
"Heroica" actuacin de nuestro #Compaerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dud ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral. "El perro es el nico ser en el mundo que te amar ms de lo que se ama a s mismo", John Billings #k9 #Perros #PerrosPolicias #PerroPolicia #Adiestramiento #AdiestramientoCanino #PoliceDog #PoliceDogs #Policia #PoliciaMunicipal #PoliciaDeMadrid #PoliciaMadrid #Adopta
