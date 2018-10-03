Police: Girl traded pot-laced brownies for homecoming queen votes

One homecoming queen election has taken the high road, but not in the way Michigan school officials want.
A batch of brownies was laced with marijuana at Hartford High School, and school officials believe the chef was a cheerleader who was trading the snacks for homecoming queen votes, WWMT reported.
"You always think you've heard it all and seen it all, and there is always something new to surprise you,” Hartford police Officer Michael Prince, who is investigating the incident, told the television station. “We are investigating two things: Number one, some were put in goodie bags for players. Also, they were used to obtain votes for the queen contest.”
Angel Avery, a parent of a Hartford student, said she learned of the incident when her daughter sent her a text from school.
“She said, ‘Mom, so-and-so brought medibles to school,’” Avery told WWMT.
TRENDING STORIES:
Prince told the television station that a student is accused of baking 12 drug-laced brownies and slipping some in goodie bags for the football team on Sept. 26.
Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Hubbard released a statement Tuesday that said the school district is investigating the incident.
“We have confirmed that brownies laced with marijuana were brought into the school and distributed to several students,” Hubbard wrote. “All individuals are being dealt with according to our district policies and student handbooks. We have notified the Hartford Police Department and are assisting them in their criminal investigation of the matter.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}