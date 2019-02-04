  • PETA criticizes Big Boi for wearing fur coat during Super Bowl halftime show

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals has taken issue with rapper Big Boi after his Super Bowl halftime show performance.

    The rapper and half of the legendary duo OutKast was one of the special guests during Maroon 5’s set, and he joined them to perform some of his hits in a big fur coat.

    PETA tagged Big Boi in a tweet that said, “The way you move is horrifying when animals have to DIE for your outfit.”

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The controversial animal rights organization then doubled down, tweeting an image of the rapper in the coat next to a fox with the words, “Who wore it better?”

    Big Boi performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    “If animals have to be murdered for your coat, just choose something else for fox sake,” the tweet read.

     

     

     

     

    The nonprofit then tweeted a graphic video that it claims shows how animals are killed for their fur, tagging the rapper in the post.

    Big Boi wasn’t the only target of criticism from the group. PETA tweeted disapproval of Budweiser for including a horse-drawn wagon in its ad and said Hyundai was made up of people with outdated ideas after the company’s ad included a joke about vegan dinner parties.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories