PETA criticizes Big Boi for wearing fur coat during Super Bowl halftime show

ATLANTA - People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals has taken issue with rapper Big Boi after his Super Bowl halftime show performance.
The rapper and half of the legendary duo OutKast was one of the special guests during Maroon 5’s set, and he joined them to perform some of his hits in a big fur coat.
ATL. ATL. ATL.@BigBoi rode into the #SBLIII Halftime Show in style 🚨 pic.twitter.com/uvDFnL9mxV— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
PETA tagged Big Boi in a tweet that said, “The way you move is horrifying when animals have to DIE for your outfit.”
Hey, @BigBoi! The way you move is horrifying when animals have to DIE for your outfit. #SuperBowl #SBLIII #Halftime pic.twitter.com/EG9N7slwxi— PETA (@peta) February 4, 2019
The controversial animal rights organization then doubled down, tweeting an image of the rapper in the coat next to a fox with the words, “Who wore it better?”
“If animals have to be murdered for your coat, just choose something else for fox sake,” the tweet read.
If animals have to be murdered for your coat, just choose something else for fox sake. #FurIsDead #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl #SBLII @BigBoi pic.twitter.com/As0ttGIR0b— PETA (@peta) February 4, 2019
The nonprofit then tweeted a graphic video that it claims shows how animals are killed for their fur, tagging the rapper in the post.
Big Boi wasn’t the only target of criticism from the group. PETA tweeted disapproval of Budweiser for including a horse-drawn wagon in its ad and said Hyundai was made up of people with outdated ideas after the company’s ad included a joke about vegan dinner parties.
