Pastors saved from semitruck crash after hearing ‘voice of God'

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Two pastors on their way to a religious conference say the voice of God saved them from being crushed by a semitruck.
Jordan Cole and Kenneth Bryant were taking a food truck to the event when it broke down Nov. 12. As they waited on the side of the highway in Ohio, Bryant was overcome with a vision.
“It was kind of vivid,” Bryant told WJW. “It was a pretty predominant thought that the truck was going to get hit.”
Moments later Bryant and Cole jumped out of the vehicle, seconds before it was hit by a truck and destroyed beyond recognition.
The men likely would have been killed had they not gotten out in time, Ohio State Highway Patrol officers told WJW.
The semitruck driver suffered minor injuries.
Cole and Bryant made it to the conference in Philadelphia. They also continued to events in Florida and California.
The pastors feel that they were saved for a purpose.
“We’ve come to the conclusion that it was Jesus,” Bryant told WJW. “He allowed this to happen for me to be able to share this story. For people to know that our Heavenly Father is mindful of us.”
