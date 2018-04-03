  • Panera Bread says it fixed website security flaw

    BOSTON - Panera Bread said it has resolved a security flaw that exposed customer data, and it said far fewer people were exposed than initially reported.

    The problem was reportedly discovered in August 2017.

    A well-respected cyber security writer said the website’s vulnerability allowed easy access to customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and the last four digits of saved credit cards numbers.

    Meaning -- if you ever ordered pickup or delivery on Panera’s website, your information could have been compromised.

    Initial reports claimed that 37 million customers were exposed.

    But Monday night a Panera spokesperson told Fox News that the number was much smaller – around 10,000.

    Panera Bread said its investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence that customer information was accessed or retrieved.

    Another interesting note – Panera Bread’s information security director previously worked for Equifax, which suffered one of the worst data breaches on history.

