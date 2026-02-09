Lawmakers propose allowing Georgia museums to serve alcohol on Sundays

ATLANTA — Alcohol sales are a little different everywhere you go in Georgia. Some counties and cities have their own rules for when you can sell it or buy it, what types, and how much.

Known as “blue laws,” the different communities in Georgia all have their own version of restrictions on alcohol sales, whether it’s Sunday brunch or even where you are allowed to sell alcoholic beverages during events.

A group of lawmakers in the Georgia House of Representatives want to update state law to let certain museums sell alcoholic beverages the same way other retailers do on Sundays.

House Bill 1229 would make it so museums would be able to sell drinks on Sundays the same way restaurants and other retailers can.

However, they would still be subject to the same local and regional restrictions, which could vary depending on where they are located.

The bill’s provisions say that alcohol sales would be allowed on Sundays at “any museum located primarily in a building or district on the Georgia Register of Historic Places, and which is licensed for the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises at all times that sales of alcoholic beverages by any other retailers are lawful on Sundays within the unincorporated area of such county or within the corporate limits of such municipality.”

