Packers QB Aaron Rodgers donating $1M to help California wildfire victims

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has pledged $1 million to help victims recover from the Camp Fire that has devastated California, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Rodgers, a Northern California native who grew up in Chico and attended Butte College near Paradise, tweeted a video Wednesday morning and asked for contributions, the newspaper reported.
"In Northern California, where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground, and many of the residents who got out are now displaced to my hometown of Chico and across the north state," Rodgers said in the video. "I personally reached out to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help. And raising money for both immediate needs and the long-term recovery is what is needed most right now."
Rodgers added that State Farm, one of his longtime corporate partners, will donate $1 for every retweet of his post -- using the hashtag #retweet4good -- through Sunday, WTMJ reported.
Within hours, Rodgers’ post had been retweeted more nearly 30,000 times.
Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018
All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise
Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI
Rodgers' donation will support the victims of the Camp Fire, focus on children’s school programs and help build temporary housing for the displaced residents in Paradise, WTMJ reported.
