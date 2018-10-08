NKOTB announces 'Mixtape Tour' with Salt N Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Naughty by Nature

Fresh off the release of a new single, “80s Baby,” New Kids on the Block announced a new arena tour with some special guests.
Billboard reported that the boy band is going on a 53-city, three-month North American tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.
“The Mixtape Tour” starts in May 2019 in Cincinnati.
“We can't wait for this very special time to get crazy with all of you and make many new memories,” band mates Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood said in a statement. “Don't miss the on-sales and grab your VIP packages and tickets while you can. We have worked with our team to make as many great tickets available to you and create a stage production that brings us all closer together.”
Members of the Block Nation fan club can log into NKOTB.com Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time and find a unique presale code for the date of their choice. Members also get early access to VIP package offers and limited meet and greet opportunities.
Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
That’s right, Blockheads! We’re coming to a city near you in 2019 on the #MixtapeTour! We’ll be joined by very special guests @TheSaltNPepa, @naughtybynature, @tiffanytunes, and @debbiegibson. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am EST with fan presale starting tomorrow 10am EST. pic.twitter.com/p04oh1v65d— New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 8, 2018
The dates for “The Mixtape Tour” are below.
May 2: Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena
May 4: Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena
May 5: Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
May 7: Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
May 8: St. Louis at Enterprise Center
May 9: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
May 10: Memphis, Tennessee, at FedEx Forum
May 11: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
May 13: Corpus Christi, Texas, at American Bank Center
May 15: Houston at Toyota Center
May 16: San Antonio at AT&T Center
May 17: Dallas at American Airlines Center
May 18: Oklahoma City at Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 21: El Paso, Texas, at UTEP Don Haskins Center
May 22: Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 23: San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena
May 24: Anaheim, California, at Honda Center
May 25: Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Events Center
May 26: Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl
May 28: Bakersfield, California, at Rabobank Arena
May 29: San Jose, California, at SAP Center
May 30: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
June 1: Tacoma, Washington, at Tacoma Dome
June 2: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
June 4: Boise, Idaho, at Taco Bell Arena
June 6: Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 7: Denver at Pepsi Center
June 8: Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 9: Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
June 11: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
June 12: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum
June 13: Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena
June 14: Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena
June 18: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
June 19: Toronto at Scotiabank Arena
June 21: Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
June 22: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
June 23: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
June 25: Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
June 27: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
June 28: Boston at TD Garden
June 30: Uniondale, New York, at NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
July 2: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
July 3: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
July 5: Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
July 6 : Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
July 7: Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
July 9: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
July 10: Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
July 11: Atlanta at State Farm Arena
July 12: Jacksonville, Florida, at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
July 13: Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center
July 14: Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Event Center
