  • NKOTB announces 'Mixtape Tour' with Salt N Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Naughty by Nature

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Fresh off the release of a new single, “80s Baby,” New Kids on the Block announced a new arena tour with some special guests.

    Billboard reported that the boy band is going on a 53-city, three-month North American tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

    “The Mixtape Tour” starts in May 2019 in Cincinnati.

    “We can't wait for this very special time to get crazy with all of you and make many new memories,”  band mates Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood said in a statement. “Don't miss the on-sales and grab your VIP packages and tickets while you can. We have worked with our team to make as many great tickets available to you and create a stage production that brings us all closer together.”

    Members of the Block Nation fan club can log into NKOTB.com Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time and find a unique presale code for the date of their choice. Members also get early access to VIP package offers and limited meet and greet opportunities.

    Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

    The dates for “The Mixtape Tour” are below.

    May 2: Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena

    May 4: Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena

    May 5: Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

    May 7: Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center

    May 8: St. Louis at Enterprise Center

    May 9: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

    May 10: Memphis, Tennessee, at FedEx Forum

    May 11: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center

    May 13: Corpus Christi, Texas, at American Bank Center

    May 15: Houston at Toyota Center

    May 16: San Antonio at AT&T Center

    May 17: Dallas at American Airlines Center

    May 18: Oklahoma City at Chesapeake Energy Arena

    May 21: El Paso, Texas, at UTEP Don Haskins Center

    May 22: Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena

    May 23: San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena

    May 24: Anaheim, California, at Honda Center

    May 25: Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Events Center

    May 26: Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl

    May 28: Bakersfield, California, at Rabobank Arena

    May 29: San Jose, California, at  SAP Center

    May 30: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

    June 1: Tacoma, Washington, at Tacoma Dome

    June 2: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

    June 4: Boise, Idaho, at Taco Bell Arena

    June 6: Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena

    June 7: Denver at Pepsi Center

    June 8: Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena

    June 9: Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

    June 11: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

    June 12: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum

    June 13: Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena

    June 14: Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena

    June 18: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

    June 19: Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

    June 21: Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center

    June 22: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

    June 23: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

    June 25: Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

    June 27: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

    June 28: Boston at TD Garden

    June 30: Uniondale, New York, at NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

    July 2: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

    July 3: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena

    July 5: Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

    July 6 : Hershey, Pennsylvania, at  Hersheypark Stadium

    July 7: Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

    July 9: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

    July 10: Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

    July 11: Atlanta at State Farm Arena 

    July 12: Jacksonville, Florida, at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

    July 13: Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center

    July 14: Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Event Center

