0 National Coffee Day 2018: Where to get discounts, free cup of coffee

ATLANTA - Can you ever have too much coffee? If you are a coffee lover, the answer is no. If you are a physician, the answer is likely yes.

If you are a coffee lover, Saturday will be a good day for you. It’s National Coffee Day 2018, and there are deals to be had on a Cup of Joe.

Here are a few we have found.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

7-Eleven: Through Sunday, when you purchase a breakfast sandwich that costs more than $2, you can get a free coffee.

Another Broken Egg: Get a free cold brew with any entree purchased Friday at participating locations while supplies last.

Barnes & Noble: Get a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day Saturday.

Biggby Coffee: All hot brewed coffee is half off on Saturday.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Get a free medium coffee if you are a member of Bruegger’s Inner Circle rewards program. The deal goes through Saturday. Sign up at www.brueggers.com.

CC’s Coffee House: Participating locations are offering a free tall brewed coffee on Saturday.

Caribou Coffee: Get a free coffee with any food purchase Saturday.

Cinnabon: On Saturday, get a free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations. You do not have to make a purchase to get the coffee.

Circle K: Download the Circle K app and you can get a free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit on Saturday.

Corner Bakery Café: Get a free hand-roasted coffee or cold brew, any size, with any purchase on Friday and Saturday.

Coupons.com: You can get up to $1.50 in cash back deposited in your PayPal account with the app’s early National Coffee Day rebate on Friday. Download the app here, locate the “Beer, Wine & Spirits” store and tap on the free coffee coupon. Get an itemized receipt when you buy coffee from participating restaurants. Submit the receipt through the app by 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

These are the participating restaurants: Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, 7-Eleven, Tim Hortons, Peet’s Coffee, Subway, Burger King, Taco Bell, Carl’s Jr., Denny’s and IHOP.

Cumberland Farms: Text FREECOFFEE to 64827 and you will get a coupon for a free iced or hot coffee. Redeem the coupon on Saturday at participating locations.

Duck Donuts: With any purchase on Saturday, you can get a free small coffee.

Mark your calendars! 🗓 Saturday 9/29 is National Coffee Day! ☕️

Buy one hot coffee, get one hot coffee free when you celebrate with Dunkin'! 🎉 Who will you be running with? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m5KaTi02XD — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 24, 2018

Dunkin’ Donuts: At participating restaurants on Saturday, buy one cup of hot coffee and get a second cup free.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Get a free cup of brewed coffee at participating locations when you buy a food item.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free coffee at participating locations Saturday. If you are a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you can also get a free doughnut. Find participating shops here.

Love’s Travel Stops: Get a 24-ounce coffee or hot beverages for $1 on Friday and Saturday.

Marylou’s Coffee: The company celebrates its 32nd anniversary by offering a medium hot coffee for 32 cents.

Pilot Flying J: Get a free cup of coffee on Friday and Saturday with a coupon on the myPilot app.

PJ’s Coffee: Get a free 12-ounce cup of Ruby Roast to celebrate National Coffee Day and the chain’s 40th anniversary Saturday.

Scooter’s Coffee: On Saturday get a free brewed coffee, any size.

Sheetz: Order through the Sheetz app and you can get a free cold brew coffee on Saturday.

#NationalCoffeeDay is THIS Saturday! To celebrate, we’re giving away a free @belVita breakfast biscuit with the purchase of any size coffee on Friday AND Saturday! No coupon required.



Which belVita biscuit is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/8PS4iZfSif — Speedway (@Speedway) September 28, 2018

Speedway: Get a Belvita breakfast biscuit free when you purchase any coffee on Friday and Saturday.

Stewart’s Shops: Get a free hot, iced or cold brew coffee from noon to closing on Saturday.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: On Saturday, get a free cup of coffee with the purchase of a food or bakery item.

Wawa: Get a free cup of coffee on Saturday if you are a member of Wawa Rewards. An offer loaded to your account will give you the discount. You can get any size coffee for $1, except at Florida locations.

