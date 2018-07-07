0 Mother says light-up Skechers burned son's feet when they got wet

NEW YORK - A New York mother says her son’s feet were burned when his light-up Skechers shoes got wet.

KABC reported that Sherry Foster said her 9-year-old son got second-degree burns from chemicals that leaked on his feet from batteries in the shoes.

Foster told CafeMom that her son, Peyton, complained about his feet when he came home on the last day of school.

“I looked. They were red, but I thought they were just cold,” Foster said. “The next day, he came in from being out doors saying his feet were really burning, I looked again and they were twice as red, blistered and very painful.”

Foster posted about her son’s injuries on Facebook June 29. It included graphic photos of Peyton’s injuries.

“Apparently when (the light-up shoes) get wet the batteries release a chemical causing children's feet to burn,” Foster said on the post.

KABC reported that Foster said there was no warning that the shoes could not get wet, and that her son was treated at a hospital but could not walk for a few days.

“We have always bought Skechers and have never had a problem,” Foster told CafeMom. “His specific shoe, the Skech Rayz, had an on-and-off switch. If parents buy these, I recommend they do not get them wet or jump in puddles. I know kids love them because of the cool lights, but be careful.”

Sketchers issued the following statement about Foster’s claim to CafeMom:

“Skechers footwear products are rigorously tested for safety. Skechers, a family brand, has sold millions of pairs of children’s lighted footwear worldwide and has not had one incident of chemical burns reported. Notwithstanding, when Ms. Foster’s Facebook post was brought to our attention Friday, June 29, we immediately contacted her, inquired about her son, and asked her to send us the shoes so we can determine whether the shoes contributed to her son’s injuries. Ms. Foster has agreed to send us the shoes, and we will continue our investigation. Despite the lack of any other similar reported incidents, we are taking this complaint very seriously and giving it the highest priority.”

A link to S Lights Sketch Rayz shoes on the Sketchers website says the item is out of stock or no longer available.

