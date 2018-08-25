Mother charged with homicide after fentanyl allegedly found in toddler's sippy cup

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Police arrested a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania woman in the death of her 17-month-old daughter on Friday night.
Charlette Napper-Talley was pronounced dead on April 5 at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC after her mother, Jhenea Pratt, called 911 to say the girl was unresponsive.
Pittsburgh police say an investigation found the powerful opioid fentanyl in the baby’s sippy cup and in her system.
Pratt, 23, will be lodged in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.
