More technical issues cause flight delays into Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - For the second time in four days, technical issues impacted flights at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Some flights headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport were delayed at airports across the country Sunday.
Flight Aware, a website that tracks the status of flights across the country, reported a ground stop for all flights coming into Charlotte until 3 p.m.
It was the second ground stop for flights into Charlotte on Sunday. In the morning, Flight Aware said inbound flights to Charlotte were delayed until 10 a.m.
American Airlines confirmed it was experiencing another technical issue.
Many frustrated passengers at Charlotte Douglas airport said they didn’t know what was happening.
One passenger said she was supposed to fly out of Charlotte at 7 a.m., but instead, she’s driving home.
On Thursday, a technical issue with an American Airlines regional carrier resulted in the cancellation of more than 100 flights out of Charlotte.
