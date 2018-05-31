  • Montel Williams hospitalized after gym incident

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Television personality Montel Williams was hospitalized after overdoing it at the gym, his spokesman said in a statement posted on Twitter.

    Jonathan Franks, Williams' spokesman, said that the incident took place Wednesday. Williams, an exercise enthusiast, overdid it while working out at a gym and was admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, Franks said.

    Williams is doing well and expects to be discharged soon, Franks said. Williams will share more details about the incident in the coming days, according to the statement.

    Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999.

