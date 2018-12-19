Montana man: Hunter 'mistook him for Bigfoot' and took shots at him

A Montana man shooting at targets Sunday suddenly became a target himself.
The 27-year-old man from Helena dived for cover after several bullets landed near him, the Helena Independent Record reported. When the man confronted the shooter, he was told that he “was not wearing orange and thought he was Bigfoot,” Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told the newspaper.
According to Dutton, the shooter said “I don’t target practice -- but if I see something that looks like Bigfoot, I just shoot at it,” the Idaho Statesman reported.
The targeted man said he did not report the incident until Monday, saying he did not think it was necessary. While he had no description of the shooter, he did say the man drove a black Ford F-150, KTMF reported.
The man did not want to pursue charges, the television station reported.
