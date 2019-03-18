Missouri lawmaker pushes bill to arm each resident with assault weapon

A Missouri lawmaker introduced a bill that would require all state residents to own an assault weapon.
House Bill 1108, the McDaniel Militia Act, proposes all Missouri residents between the ages 18 and 35 own at least one AR-15 rifle, KFVS reported.
State Rep. Andrew McDaniel introduced the bill Feb. 27, the first day of session.
Under the proposed legislation, residents who purchase “any semi-automatic rifle that is modeled on the AR-15 rifle design by Aramlite (sic)” could get a 75 percent tax credit to help pay for the weapon.
There have been no hearings and it is not currently on a House calendar, KFVS reported.
