Met Gala 2018: What time, channel, how to watch

NEW YORK CITY - The 2018 Met Gala is Monday in New York City. The theme this year, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” is considered controversial for its incorporation of Vatican accessories. Vogue reported that Pope Benedict XV's white silk cape and Pope Leo XIII’s pointed hat, as well as pieces by Coco Chanel, Cristóbal Balenciaga and Donatella Versace will be on display at the gala.
The 70th anniversary of the event will be chaired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and co-chaired by Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace. As always, the biggest focus is the red carpet before the private event. Tickets this year are $30,000, according to The New York Times. The money goes toward the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Here’s how to see the 2018 Met Gala red carpet:
When: May 7
Where: New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
How to watch: E! will host “Live from the Red Carpet” and remotely provide fashion commentary on the Gala looks. According to Teen Vogue, E! will also have a livestream of the red carpet from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}