First lady Melania Trump claimed in an interview with ABC News that aired Thursday that she was “the most bullied person in the world.”
Trump’s comments were part of an interview with ABC News reporter Tom Llamas that touched on several topics.
The first lady made her comments during her tour in Africa, where she was promoting her “Be Best” program, an initiative that raises awareness about online bullying, ABC News reported.
"I could say I'm the most bullied person on the world," Trump told Llamas, explaining why she wanted to take a stand against cyberbullying, particularly on social media.
"You're really the most bullied person in the world?" Llamas pressed.
"One of them, if you really see what people saying about me," Trump said.
Much more from Melania Trump -- and no question is off limits -- TONIGHT in an ABC News special event “Being Melania: The First Lady” at 10 p.m. on Channel 2.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}