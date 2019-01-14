Meghan Markle reveals her due date, wants gender to be a surprise

BIRKENHEAD, England - The newest royal baby will be born in April, according to the Duchess of Sussex herself.
People reported Meghan Markle confirmed her due date while she visited the English town of Birkenhead with her husband, Prince Harry. The two spoke with local organizations that support groups in the community. It was their first joint engagement of the year.
“We asked her how her pregnancy was going, and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” Carla Gandy, who was at the event with her 4-year-old daughter Sofia, told People.
The news may also quell speculation that Markle is further along than originally announced.
The duchess also told another woman at the event that she is due in late April, a more specific date than the “Spring of 2019” that was announced in an October Kensington Palace statement.
Entertainment Tonight reported Harry and Markle don’t know the gender of the baby. Markle said she wanted it to be a surprise.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta passenger gets gun through TSA, alerts officials in Japan he still has it
- Passengers complain of extremely long lines at Atlanta airport
- Brian Kemp hours away from inauguration as Georgia's new governor
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}