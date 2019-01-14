  • Meghan Markle reveals her due date, wants gender to be a surprise

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BIRKENHEAD, England - The newest royal baby will be born in April, according to the Duchess of Sussex herself.

    People reported Meghan Markle confirmed her due date while she visited the English town of Birkenhead with her husband, Prince Harry. The two spoke with local organizations that support groups in the community. It was their first joint engagement of the year.

    “We asked her how her pregnancy was going, and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” Carla Gandy, who was at the event with her 4-year-old daughter Sofia, told People.

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greets well-wishers on Hamilton Square as they visit a new statue to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of poet Wilfred Owen, which was erected on Hamilton Square in November, during an official visit to Birkenhead.
    Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    The news may also quell speculation that Markle is further along than originally announced. 

    The duchess also told another woman at the event that she is due in late April, a more specific date than the “Spring of 2019” that was announced in an October Kensington Palace statement.

    Entertainment Tonight reported Harry and Markle don’t know the gender of the baby. Markle said she wanted it to be a surprise.

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a new statue to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of poet Wilfred Owen, which was erected on Hamilton Square in November, during an official visit to Birkenhead.
    Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

