Man gets 20 years in state prison for stealing $600 worth of cigarettes

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Florida man convicted of stealing $600 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
Robert Spellman, 48, was convicted in August of burglary and grand theft for the Dec. 28 incident, the newspaper reported.
The length of the sentence was based on Spellman’s 14 felony and 31 misdemeanor convictions before this latest charge, the News Journal reported, qualifying him as a habitual offender.
According to court records, Spellman went into a Circle K in Pensacola and took 10 cartons of cigarettes from a locked manager’s office.
Spellman was sentenced by Judge Jan Shackelford, the News Journal reported.
