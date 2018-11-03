0 Man caught on video walking into home while mother puts child down for nap

Police are investigating after a stranger was caught on video as he walked into a Massachusetts family's home while a mother was putting her son down for a nap.

The mother, Adriana Rice, said a man she had never seen before brazenly walked into her Chelsea house and began to look around, possibly trying to see if anyone was home.

"I actually didn't know what to do at the moment," Rice said. "I looked everywhere to see what I could grab."

Video inside Rice's home showed the man slowly enter after unknowingly setting off a security system sensor, and he calmly walked through the apartment before stopping in a doorway.

"I saw that someone opened the door, and no one comes into my house around that time," Rice said. "My husband is at work, my brother is in school. So, I went to check the cameras, and I noticed there was someone, a big guy that I didn't know."

Rice said she was putting her 15-month-old son down for a nap in the apartment around 12:30 p.m. Friday when the incident occurred.

Security camera footage shows Rice confronting the man in the home.

"When I came out of the room, I asked him, 'what are you doing in my house?’" Rice said. "And he’s like, ‘Oh, the door was open, and I got worried. I came in to check that everything was OK.’ I’m like, ‘The door wasn’t open.’ He kept saying, ‘No, no, the door was open. I wanted to make sure everything was OK.’"

The man finally left, and Rice called the police.

"Thank God he wasn't aggressive or had anything on him," Rice said.

Chelsea police confirmed they are investigating the case, and are looking to identify the suspect."

"Hope that they find him and this doesn't happen to anybody else," Rice said.

Meanwhile, the Rice family is now being extra cautious at home.

"It's scary," Rice said. "My husband and I are going to have to set the alarm every time I'm home by myself, because I don't feel safe anymore."

Police believe the door had been unlocked, and say there don't seem to be any other reports of similar incidents in Chelsea.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, they are urged to call police.

