21-year-old student from DeKalb identified as Florida yoga studio shooting victim

TALLAHASSEE - Channel 2 Action News has learned one of the two victims in a deadly Florida yoga studio shooting is from the metro area.
Florida State student Maura Binkley, 21, was a graduate of Dunwoody High School.
Dunwoody City Councilman Terry Nall said "Dunwoody grieves the tragic loss of Maura Binkley. She was full of life and in the Dunwoody HS graduating class with my daughter. Our prayers are lifted up for her family."
Police said that Binkley and Florida State professor Dr. Nancy Van Vessem were killed Friday when a gunman opened fire at the yoga studio located in a busy Tallahassee shopping center.
Officials said the suspect ,Scott Paul Beierle, 40, shot and killed himself.
In a statement released Saturday morning, the Tallahassee Police Department said the motive of the shooting is still unknown.
