Man arrested for attempting to sell stolen BMW on Craigslist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man in Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested for trying to sell a stolen BMW on Craigslist.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant noticed an ad for a 2016 BMW i8 on Craigslist. The seller was asking $87,500, WHBQ reports.
Shelby County sheriff’s deputies helped the Tennessee Highway Patrol set up the Marqueze Blackwell, who posted the ad.
The sergeant went undercover, met up with Blackwell and pretended to be interested in buying the car.
The sergeant noticed the VIN on the driver's side dash was a sticker over the original number and the VIN plate was uneven and bubbled.
Officers ran the original VIN and it showed the BMW was stolen out of Orlando, Florida, and valued at approximately $86,999.
Blackwell is charged with altering or destroying a motor vehicle serial number and property theft valued between $60,000 and $250,000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}