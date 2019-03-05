Man accused of stealing brisket, smoker wood chips, blender from Walmart

GLENDALE, Ariz. - An Arizona man is accused of stealing smoker wood chips, a blender and beef brisket from a Walmart in Glendale, KNXV reported.
Justin Jacob Snyder, 30, was charged with shoplifting, the television station reported.
According to security officials at the Walmart, Snyder was seen removing a security device from a blender, KNXV reported.
He then allegedly tried to leave the store with the blender, smoker wood chips and beef brisket, the television station reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Massive water main break floods businesses, parking lot in south Fulton County
- Active tuberculosis cases confirmed in two Floyd County elementary schools
- ‘Fortnite’ concerns: Doctors seeing game-obsessed children for health issues
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}