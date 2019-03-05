  • Man accused of stealing brisket, smoker wood chips, blender from Walmart

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    GLENDALE, Ariz. - An Arizona man is accused of stealing smoker wood chips, a blender and beef brisket from a Walmart in Glendale, KNXV reported.

    Justin Jacob Snyder, 30, was charged with shoplifting, the television station reported.

    According to security officials at the Walmart, Snyder was seen removing a security device from a blender, KNXV reported.

    He then allegedly tried to leave the store with the blender, smoker wood chips and beef brisket, the television station reported.

