Live updates: Rick Gates testifies at Manafort trial

Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s right-hand man for more than 12 years, has taken the stand in Manafort’s financial fraud trial to testify against his former mentor.
Prosecutors claim Gates, 46, was instructed by Manafort to lie in an effort to hide millions of dollars from the U.S. government.
Gates cut a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller's team earlier this year in exchange for his testimony. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Here’s what he is saying:
- Gates said he conspired with Manafort to falsify Manafort’s tax returns.
- Gates testified he and Manafort failed to report foreign bank accounts and they did it knowingly.
- Gates admits to embezzling from Manafort. According to The Washington Post, Gates testified that he, “added money to expense reports and created expense reports” to pad his salary by “several hundred thousand” dollars.
