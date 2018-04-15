Live updates: James Comey interview, what time, what channel

Former FBI Director James Comey will talk to ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview set to air on "20/20" Sunday night.
According to a trailer for the interview, Comey will discuss interactions he had with President Donald Trump, particularly one in which the president asked Comey to investigate details of a dossier from Christopher Steele that alleges he spent time with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow.
Comey said that Trump asked him to discredit the report from Steele.
>>James Comey compares Trump to a ‘mob boss’ in upcoming interview
Comey will also talk about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, and whether he has any information that could be hurtful to Trump in the future.
The interview is set for 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
Come back here at 9:30 p.m. ET for live updates throughout the interview.
Live updates
