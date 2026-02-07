Georgia tire plant closing, hundreds set to lose jobs

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — Continental Tires is closing down its plant outside a small Georgia town.

According to a WARN notice, the South Carolina-based company is permanently closing its plant just outside of Barnesville in Lamar County.

The plant is located on Aldora Street near Barnesville’s city limits.

The closure will affect 235 workers at the plant, according to the notice.

The notice says the plant will begin closing by the end of March and will be fully shut down by the end of the year.

